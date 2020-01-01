Learn how leading brands and agencies run, measure and scale experiential marketing today.
Only 6% of marketers say they're extremely confident in measuring ROI for offline marketing programs, according to a report by Adobe and Econsultancy.
To solve this problem, marketing teams are embracing new concepts to elevate the consumer experience and confidently impact the bottom-line.
With insights from marketing leaders at several Fortune 500 organizations The Definitive Guide to Experiential Marketing will help you learn: